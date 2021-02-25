Eight held for drug peddling

CHENNAI

25 February 2021 01:10 IST

18 kg of ganga seized from a house

Eight persons, including the son of a sub-inspector, were arrested on Wednesday for possessing ganja in the Maduravoyal police station limits. The police recovered 18 kg of ganja from a house at Puliambedu.

On receiving information by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ambattur, about drug peddling, a special team was constituted to trace the culprits and a house at Puliambedu near Nerkundram was raided.

The house was taken on rent by Hari of Chidambaram a few months ago.

Advertising

Advertising

On searching the house, the police found 18 kg of ganja. Eight persons staying in the house were arrested.

The police said the gang used the house as a transit point for distribution of contraband to various places in the State after getting it into the city from Andhra Pradesh.

The names of the arrested were given as S. Jayasurya, 24, his brother Sanjay, 20, of Papanasam, and Seran, 22, from Thanjavur district; K. Srinath, 21, of Madurai; S. Ranjithkumar, 19, of Chidambaram; K. Prasanth, 19, of Vandalur; M. Sarathkumar, 27, of Tiruvarur; and A. Arun, 20, of Avadi, the son of an SI.

All of them were remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court.