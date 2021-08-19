Eight held for attempted murder in Puzhal

The police on Wednesday arrested eight persons for allegedly attempting to murder a youth in Puzhal. The gang also looted a petrol bunk and robbed a lorry driver the same night.

The gang members were in an autorickshaw and waylaid Kumanan, 27, in Lakshmi Nagar due to previous enmity.

They fled the scene after attacking him with knives. Passersby came to his rescue and rushed him to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he was admitted in a critical condition. The police began investigations following a complaint from his relative, and arrested eight accused, including Karthik alias YouTube Karthik, 28, of Redhills, K. Nagaraj, 21, of Vyasarpadi, Delli alias Dellibabu, of Puzhal, and five others.

The police said Karthi had 10 criminal cases against him while Nagaraj had five. Investigation revealed that after the attack, the gang stole ₹9,500 in cash and a mobile phone from a lorry driver in the Madhavaram police station limits and looted a petrol bunk in Red Hills.