Eight get three-year jail for assaulting a family of doctors in K.K. Nagar

February 06, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Sessions Court has convicted and sentenced eight persons, including the son of a medical college owner, to three years imprisonment for trespassing into a premises and assaulting a family of doctors there in 2014.

According to the prosecution, the victim, G. Elangovan, a retired government doctor, worked as a consultant and dean at Sri Muthukumaran Medical College near Mangadu. His son Gurubharat and daughter-in-law Sangeetha worked as assistant professors in the same college. He started running a hospital attached to his house situated at 11th Sector in K.K. Nagar after leaving the institution. He, his wife, son and daughter-in-law stayed on the same premises.

Around 4.15 a.m. on January 5, 2014, Gokul alias Gokulakrishnan, son of Radhakrishnan, owner of Muthukumaran Medical College along with seven others allegedly barged into their house and assaulted Dr. Elangovan and his son Gurubharath who tried to protect his father. The two women in the house were abused and criminally intimidated, the prosecution alleged.

The case was taken up for investigation by K.K. Nagar police who filed a chargesheet against Gokulakrishnan, T. Alex alias William Alexander of Nungambakkam, M. Arivazhagan of Valasaravakkam, N. Hariharan of Virugambakkam, S. Dinesh of Anna Nagar, V. Sathish Kumar and V. Ganesh Prabu of K.K. Nagar and C. Jeyaprakash of Adyar under the provisions of TN Medical Service Persons and Medicare Service Institution (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property ) Act, 2008

The trial was conducted before the First Additional Sessions Court on the High Court premises. At the end of the trial, judge Thanga Mariappan held the accused guilty. The court imposed a fine of ₹48,000 on the convicted and out of fine amount, ₹30,000 should be paid to Dr. Elangovan. The period of detention undergone by the accused was ordered to be set off.

