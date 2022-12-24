ADVERTISEMENT

Eight fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

December 24, 2022 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

There were eight fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, the Nilgiris, Tiruvallur and Tirunelveli reported one case each. The State has reported 35,94,341 cases so far. Eight persons were discharged after treatment. The number of active cases in the State stood at 43, of which Chennai had 13. There was no active case in 25 districts. A total of 4,579 samples were tested. As many as 7,01,06,659 samples have been tested in the State so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US