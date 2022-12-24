  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

December 24, 2022 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo for representation.

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

There were eight fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, the Nilgiris, Tiruvallur and Tirunelveli reported one case each. The State has reported 35,94,341 cases so far. Eight persons were discharged after treatment. The number of active cases in the State stood at 43, of which Chennai had 13. There was no active case in 25 districts. A total of 4,579 samples were tested. As many as 7,01,06,659 samples have been tested in the State so far.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.