Eight fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

December 24, 2022 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

There were eight fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, the Nilgiris, Tiruvallur and Tirunelveli reported one case each. The State has reported 35,94,341 cases so far. Eight persons were discharged after treatment. The number of active cases in the State stood at 43, of which Chennai had 13. There was no active case in 25 districts. A total of 4,579 samples were tested. As many as 7,01,06,659 samples have been tested in the State so far.