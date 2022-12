December 09, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Eight fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Of the 38 districts, six reported fresh infections. Chennai and Coimbatore reported two fresh cases each, while the remaining four recorded a single case each. A total of 15 persons were discharged after treatment. The number of active cases in the State stood at 77. There were 23 active cases in Chennai, 12 in Chengalpattu and 10 in Kanniyakumari. A total of 4,852 samples were tested on Friday.

