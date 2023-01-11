ADVERTISEMENT

Eight fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

January 11, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

International passengers get RT-PCR Covid-19 test at Chennai International Airport. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A total of eight persons, including two persons who returned from Congo and Kuwait, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

There were two cases in Salem and one each in Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai. A total of 10 persons were discharged. The State’s active caseload stood at 57, of which 15 were in Chennai.

A total of 22 international passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in the State. Seven of them were in home isolation, while the rest were discharged/cross-notified.

