Eight fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

January 11, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST

A total of eight persons, including two persons who returned from Congo and Kuwait, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

There were two cases in Salem and one each in Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai. A total of 10 persons were discharged. The State’s active caseload stood at 57, of which 15 were in Chennai.

A total of 22 international passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in the State. Seven of them were in home isolation, while the rest were discharged/cross-notified.