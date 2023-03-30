Eight districts to get new checkdams at a cost of ₹70 crore

March 30, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

Eight districts, including Coimbatore, would have new check dams at a cost of ₹70.75 crore.

This was one of the major announcements made by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan in the Assembly on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu will allot ₹13 crore for preparing detailed project reports and conducting analysis on major irrigation projects in seven districts. The projects include diversion of surplus water at the Amaravathi and Cauvery confluence point to ponds in various districts such as Karur and Dindigul, and new reservoirs in Kanniyakumari and Theni districts, he said.

Three new canals would be built in Tenkasi and Virudhunagar to benefit an ayacut of nearly 8,135.48 acre, at a cost of ₹12.79 crore, he added.

The Minister said the government would also repair and replace 50-year old shutters in 17 dams and reservoirs across the State at a cost of ₹34.72 crore in the first phase. In Chennai region, ₹129.23 crore had been allotted for rejuvenation and construction of irrigation structures in places like Kallakurichi, Tirupattur and Villupuram districts.

Earlier Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released a book on ‘Achievements in Water Resources Department’. It had elaborate information on various completed schemes and ambitious projects that are to be taken up, details on field inspections, detailed project reports being prepared for 200 check dams across the State and several schemes, including those on diversion of surplus water to drought areas and prevention of seawater intrusion. Minister Duraimurugan and Additional Chief Secretary Sandeep Saxena were present.