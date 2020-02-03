Eight detained for hunting in forest area in Tiruvallur

The police have detained eight persons in Tiruvallur district for hunting in a forest area in Tiruvallur district using guns. One rifle and three shotguns were seized from them. The meat they were cooking has been sent to the laboratory to ascertain the type of bird / animal they shot.

According to the police, Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police P. Aravindan received information about some people roaming around with guns in Valasaivettikadu village near Pollivakkam under Manavala Nagar police station limits.

A special team headed by sub-inspector Surendrakumar went to the spot and nabbed eight persons. They were found cooking meat of animals, which was reportedly hunted using the guns.

Police said that four guns are licensed weapons. “Three of them are claiming to be members of a rifle club and they had come to the village in a car. Here they roped in some villagers and went into the forest for hunting,” said a police officer.

There are some peacocks in the Valasaivettikadu village. “We also found search lights, knives, bullets and cartridges in their possession. We are checking if they have gone hunting elsewhere in the State too,” added the officer.

Meanwhile, during inquiry the eight told the police that they had hunted rabbits and fowl. “But we suspect that they have shot down a peacock. To ascertain this, we have sent the meat to the laboratory for testing. Once the result comes, we will decide upon the further course of action,” said a police officer.

Mr. Aravindan warned that hunting is banned in India and killing peacocks will invite serious consequences. “We will be producing them before the magistrate for further course of action. We have also informed the Forest Department about the incident. They will also investigate,” he said.