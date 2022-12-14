Eight cases of COVID-19 reported in Tamil Nadu

December 14, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Of the seven districts that reported fresh cases, Chennai had two cases. The remaining six districts - Chengalpattu, Dindigul, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi and Tiruchi - had a single case each. A total of 11 persons were discharged after treatment.

The State has a total of 55 active cases. Of this, Chennai had 13 active cases. A total of 3,914 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,00,69,938.

