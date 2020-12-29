Eight arrested in Taramani robbery case

The Taramani police on Monday arrested eight accused who allegedly waylaid a motorcyclist and robbed his mobile, wallet and watch.
The police said on Saturday afternoon, K. Raja, 40, of Pammal, was riding his two-wheeler on the service road in front of the Taramani railway station.
A gang of eight persons waylaid him and brandished a weapon.
They robbed ₹3,000 cash from him and took his watch.
They snatched his cellphone and threatened him to share his password to use the mobile wallet. Using the password, they transferred ₹2,000 from his account to one of their accounts and escaped from there.
Police arrested Balamurugan, 20, Vicky alias Vignesh, 21, and six others and recovered ₹1,000 and a watch from them. They were remanded in judicial custody.
