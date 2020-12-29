Chennai

Eight arrested in Taramani robbery case

The Taramani police on Monday arrested eight accused who allegedly waylaid a motorcyclist and robbed his mobile, wallet and watch.

The police said on Saturday afternoon, K. Raja, 40, of Pammal, was riding his two-wheeler on the service road in front of the Taramani railway station.

A gang of eight persons waylaid him and brandished a weapon.

They robbed ₹3,000 cash from him and took his watch.

They snatched his cellphone and threatened him to share his password to use the mobile wallet. Using the password, they transferred ₹2,000 from his account to one of their accounts and escaped from there.

Police arrested Balamurugan, 20, Vicky alias Vignesh, 21, and six others and recovered ₹1,000 and a watch from them. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2020 1:06:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/eight-arrested-in-taramani-robbery-case/article33440675.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY