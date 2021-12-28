Eight arrested in job racket

CHENNAI

28 December 2021 00:11 IST

Eight persons were arrested on Monday on charges of cheating over 100 job aspirants after collecting ₹1.5 crore from them on a promise to get government jobs.

The police said the accused claimed to be working for the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Following a complaint from the AICTE, Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal formed a special team to track the fraudsters.

The police found that Surya, Arunkumar, Dharmalingam, Dayanidhi, Rajesh, Chakravarthy and Prabhu of Tirupattur district and Yoganantham of Vellore district had planned to conduct a fake eligibility test in Tirupattur district for the job aspirants.

They had reportedly claimed that the aspirants would get jobs. They had cheated job aspirants in Madurai, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Salem, using the logo and name of AICTE.

The eight persons were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The police have advised job aspirants to complain about such persons who promise jobs for cash.