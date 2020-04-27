Eight arrested for youth’s murder

The Tiruvottiyur police on Monday arrested eight persons for allegedly killing an 18-year-old youth.

The police said Jayaram, a daily wage labourer, went missing from his home on Rajakadai Ramanunjam Street three days ago. His sister later received an SMS that he had been hacked to death and his body buried on NTO Kuppam beach. The Thiruvottiyur police arrested eight persons and exhumed the body. The police suspect that a dispute over smoking ganja could be the motive behind the murder.