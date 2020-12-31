ChennaiCHENNAI 31 December 2020 00:17 IST
Eight arrested for running hookah bar in Kilpauk
The Kilpauk police on Wednesday arrested eight men, including the owner, for allegedly running a hookah bar.
Based on a tip-off, the police raided a restaurant in Kilpauk and seized pots and boxes of different flavours of tobacco.
The police said the hookah bar was run by Pranav, 28, and his associate Praveen, 25.
Customers too held
Workers and customers were among the eight persons who were arrested by the police.
They were later released on station bail, the police said.
