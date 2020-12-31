Chennai

Eight arrested for running hookah bar in Kilpauk

The Kilpauk police on Wednesday arrested eight men, including the owner, for allegedly running a hookah bar.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a restaurant in Kilpauk and seized pots and boxes of different flavours of tobacco.

The police said the hookah bar was run by Pranav, 28, and his associate Praveen, 25.

Customers too held

Workers and customers were among the eight persons who were arrested by the police.

They were later released on station bail, the police said.

