Eight arrested for robbing Chennai businessman’s home

07 October 2020 12:49 IST

Police said a relative of the family that was robbed is also a suspect, and a search is on to nab him

The city police unravelled the plot behind a robbery at a businessman's house in T. Nagar, and arrested eight suspects who were allegedly involved in the crime.

The complainant Noorul Yakub, 71, has a construction business in Dubai. Yakub said he, his wife Anisha, her nephew and their domestic help have been under home quarantine at their house on Saradambal Street in T. Nagar, as they tested positive for COVID-19. One of their relatives, Moideen from Thoothukudi district, has been staying with them for the past two weeks.

According to police, unidentified persons entered the house on the evening of September 30, and made away with 120 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹95,000 cash, other valuables and a high-end car, after tying up Mr. Yakub and his family members. Mr. Moideen had also gone missing, and his mobile phone was switched off. The family members managed to untie themselves and reported the incident to the police over the phone.

Pondy Bazaar police began an investigation into the complaint. On scrutiny of CCTV footage, the police found the suspects arrived on three bikes.

Police arrested Mahesh, 33, Sugumar, 27, Lokesh, 25, of Guduvanchery and five others. Moideen who is suspected to be the main perpetrator, is still at large. Special teams have been constituted to trace him.

Police recovered three bikes and three knives from the suspects.