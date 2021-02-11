Eight arrested in two robbery cases

Eight persons were arrested on Wednesday for their involvement in two crimes in the Puzhal police station limits.

The police said S. Saravanan, 20, of Anna Nagar East, filed a complaint alleging that he was robbed of his cellphone and bike by a gang of four. Mr. Saravanan said he was befriended by one of the accused, who posed as a woman on social media, and invited him to meet at a particular place where he was robbed.

On his complaint, the police arrested D. Lokesh, 20, R. Vinodh Kumar, 20, E. Prathap, 23, and N. Praveen, 24. The police recovered the bike and the mobile phone.

In another case, Ayyanar, a milk vendor of Puthagaram, complained that he was robbed of a gold chain in the small hours of Tuesday. The police arrested four persons and recovered the chain from them. The names of the arrested were given as Manikandan, 20, of Puthagaram, Karthikeyan alias Karthi, 21, of Kannagi Nagar, Ashok, 21, of T.P. Chatram and Vijay alias Solomon, 20, of ICF area.