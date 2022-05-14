Eight arrested for peddling ganja
Three were picked up in Velachery while five were nabbed in Thoraipakkam
The Greater Chennai Police have arrested eight persons from Tripura and seized 24.5 kg of ganja from them.
Following a tip-off, the police personnel from Velachery station mounted a surveillance near Mathiazhagan Street in Nehru Nagar and found three persons moving in a suspicious manner. The police arrested them and seized 10 kg of ganja from them. The arrested were identified as Masukmia, 24, Zahir Hussain, 23, and Anovar Hussain, 24, all hailing from Tripura.
Similarly, Thoraipakkam police arrested Chandan Das, 31, Suman Debnath, 23, Abdul Kasim, 46, Sudheep Debnath, 30, and Rabindra Debnath, 30, all from Tripura and seized 14.5 kg of ganja from them. The arrested were allegedly selling the contraband near the toll plaza. All of them have been remanded in judicial custody.
