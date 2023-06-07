ADVERTISEMENT

Eight arrested for murdering a history-sheeter

June 07, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI

The Maduravoyal police on Wednesday arrested eight persons for the murder of history sheeter Rajesh.

Rajesh was murderously assaulted with knives by eight persons three two-wheelers in Kandasamy Nagar of Maduravoyal on Monday. 

The police said V. Rajesh, alias Thiruttu Rajesh, had several theft cases pending against him. He was going on his two-wheeler from his house in Nerkundram to Maduravoyal on Monday when the assailants surrounded his vehicle and attacked him with knives. Rajesh died on the way to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, the police said.

The Maduravoyal police formed a special team and during investigation found previous enmity between Rajesh and Suresh, who is the prime accused, to be the motive for the murder. Suresh attended a friend’s family function on Monday where Rajesh was also present. The two had an argument and Suresh was allegedly assaulted. In retaliation, Suresh, along with his seven friends, allegedly murdered Rajesh, the police said. 

Besides Suresh, seven persons namely Venkatesan, Jayavarmapandian, Kakkil, Nithivel, Devaraj, Yuvaraj and Gopi were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

