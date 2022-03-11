The 22-year-old victim was hacked to death by the gang

A gang of eight men, which allegedly hacked a 22-year-old history sheeter to death because of previous enmity, was arrested on Friday.

The police said the victim Ranjith alias 'Double' Ranjith, 22 of Agatheeswarar Koil Street, Villivakkam, had been involved in at aleast two murders and attempt to murder cases and had cases pending in Villivakkam, ICF and Sholavaram police stations. He was recently released on bail after being arrested in connection with a murder case. He had relocated to Red Hills fearing for his life.

On Thursday evening, Ranjith and his associate Sathish were going on their bike on New Avadi Road when the gang, riding three bikes, blocked them. Ranjith attempted to attack one of them with a knife and fled. The assailants chased him and hacked him to death. The gang also attacked Sathish.

The police sent the body of Ranjith to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

A special team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police B. Sahadevan, after analysing CCTV footage and call records of the victim, traced the accused. The police arrested 'Kattan' Karthik, 28, Udayakumar, Jayakanthan, 25, Srinivasan, 24, and five others.

Ranjith and his friends assaulted Sottai Selvam a couple of weeks ago over a dispute in sharing the booty. Selvam reported the issue to Karthik. To avenge this, Karthik and his associates hacked Ranjith to death, the police said.