Eight arrested for murder of a man in Thoraipakkam

March 10, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police say previous enmity was the motive for the murder; the accused had taken the victim to a secluded place on the pretext of working out a compromise and hacked him to death

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoraipakkam police on Friday arrested a gang of eight for murdering a 23-year-old history sheeter on Wednesday. 

The police said B. Murugan alias ‘Kanmudi’ Murugan, 23, from Neelankarai, was a habitual offender. On Wednesday, while he was at home, Kicha and his friends, who had enmity with Murugan, took him in an autorickshaw on the pretext of working out a compromise. At a secluded place in VGP Avenue, Thoraipakkam, all of them were consuming liquor when Kicha and his associates murdered Murugan and fled the scene. 

Thoraipakkam police arrested Vicky alias Vigenesh, 28 of Mettukuppam, Abinesh, 24 of Thoraipakkam and six others while the main accused Kicha and Ramesh are still at large.  All the eight were remanded in judicial custody.

