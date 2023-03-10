HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight arrested for murder of a man in Thoraipakkam

Police say previous enmity was the motive for the murder; the accused had taken the victim to a secluded place on the pretext of working out a compromise and hacked him to death

March 10, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoraipakkam police on Friday arrested a gang of eight for murdering a 23-year-old history sheeter on Wednesday. 

The police said B. Murugan alias ‘Kanmudi’ Murugan, 23, from Neelankarai, was a habitual offender. On Wednesday, while he was at home, Kicha and his friends, who had enmity with Murugan, took him in an autorickshaw on the pretext of working out a compromise. At a secluded place in VGP Avenue, Thoraipakkam, all of them were consuming liquor when Kicha and his associates murdered Murugan and fled the scene. 

Thoraipakkam police arrested Vicky alias Vigenesh, 28 of Mettukuppam, Abinesh, 24 of Thoraipakkam and six others while the main accused Kicha and Ramesh are still at large.  All the eight were remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.