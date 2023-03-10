Eight arrested for murder of a man in Thoraipakkam

March 10, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Thoraipakkam police on Friday arrested a gang of eight for murdering a 23-year-old history sheeter on Wednesday.

The police said B. Murugan alias ‘Kanmudi’ Murugan, 23, from Neelankarai, was a habitual offender. On Wednesday, while he was at home, Kicha and his friends, who had enmity with Murugan, took him in an autorickshaw on the pretext of working out a compromise. At a secluded place in VGP Avenue, Thoraipakkam, all of them were consuming liquor when Kicha and his associates murdered Murugan and fled the scene.

Thoraipakkam police arrested Vicky alias Vigenesh, 28 of Mettukuppam, Abinesh, 24 of Thoraipakkam and six others while the main accused Kicha and Ramesh are still at large. All the eight were remanded in judicial custody.