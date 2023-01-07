ADVERTISEMENT

Eight arrested for murder in Pulianthope

January 07, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested eight persons, including two women, for allegedly hacking a history sheeter to death.

The victim has been identified as V. Mano, 27, a resident of Kannigapuram, Pulianthope, who had a few criminal cases against him. The police said that on Friday, two men, Mano’s relatives, were allegedly manhandled by Sasikumar and Thirunaukkarasu when they were passing through the Doss Nagar.

The relatives went and told Mano about it. He, along with his wife Subbulakshmi, went to the spot and confronted Sasikumar and Thirunaukkarasu. A few others joined and the heated arguments led to exchange of blows. One of them attacked Mano with a knife. When he collapsed, Mano’s wife pleaded with them to let her husband go. Relatives took Mano and his wife to the Government Stanley Hospital where Mano was declared dead. His wife is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Pulianthope police said eight persons, including Sasikumar, 25, Thirunavukarasu, 26, Revathi, 32, Devi, 32 Vetri, 25, were arrested. The accused Sasikumar and Thirunaukkarasu were close aides of Korukkupet Maari. The police said that other people associated with Maari and involved in the case are on the run. In 2021, Mano had an altercation with Sasikumar and had allegedly severely attacked him.

