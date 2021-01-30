Eight arrested for abducting a man

One of the accused reportedly arranged for the abduction

Eight persons, who kidnapped an employee of a share trading company and released him for a ransom of ₹2.5 lakh, were arrested on Friday in M.K.B. Nagar police station limits.

The police said Mohammed Rafeeq, 28, works with a share trading company and lives in Puzhal. His friend Vijayakumar, 27, of P.V. Colony in M.K.B. Nagar, invited him for drinks on Wednesday. While they were consuming liquor at Vijayakumar's house, a gang of six posing as policemen took Mr. Rafeeq for “interrogation” in a car in connection with an alleged share market fraud and Vijayakumar was also taken along with him. Mr. Rafeeq realised that he was kidnapped by them in a car.

The gang forcibly withdrew ₹80,000 from an ATM using his card and transferred another ₹1.70 lakh online. The two hostages were released near Madhavaram junction on Thursday morning. The two then lodged a complaint with the police.

After dropping Vijayakumar at his house, his friends overheard his phone conversation with someone and realised that Vijayakumar had arranged for abduction of Mr. Rafeeq. The police then arrested Vijayakumar, Mohammed Kasim, Raja and five others in Thousand Lights. A car and ₹1.67 lakh cash were seized from the accused.