Eight arrested for abducting a man

Eight persons, who kidnapped an employee of a share trading company and released him for a ransom of ₹2.5 lakh, were arrested on Friday in M.K.B. Nagar police station limits.
The police said Mohammed Rafeeq, 28, works with a share trading company and lives in Puzhal. His friend Vijayakumar, 27, of P.V. Colony in M.K.B. Nagar, invited him for drinks on Wednesday. While they were consuming liquor at Vijayakumar's house, a gang of six posing as policemen took Mr. Rafeeq for “interrogation” in a car in connection with an alleged share market fraud and Vijayakumar was also taken along with him. Mr. Rafeeq realised that he was kidnapped by them in a car.
The gang forcibly withdrew ₹80,000 from an ATM using his card and transferred another ₹1.70 lakh online. The two hostages were released near Madhavaram junction on Thursday morning. The two then lodged a complaint with the police.
After dropping Vijayakumar at his house, his friends overheard his phone conversation with someone and realised that Vijayakumar had arranged for abduction of Mr. Rafeeq. The police then arrested Vijayakumar, Mohammed Kasim, Raja and five others in Thousand Lights. A car and ₹1.67 lakh cash were seized from the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath