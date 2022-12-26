Eight areas added to city to have an underground sewage network next year

December 26, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Eight areas added to Chennai Corporation a decade ago will have an underground drainage network by the end of next year.

With an aim to bring added areas under its ambit and also reduce pollution in waterways, Chennai Metrowater has accelerated the ongoing projects in various localities.

Officials of the Chennai Metrowater noted that the projects worth ₹740.27 crore are being carried out in nine areas, including Nerkundram, Mugalivakkam, Manali, Chinnasekkadu, Manapakkam, Karambakkam and Madipakkam.

Works are being taken up to provide sewer lines in left out streets in Ramapuram and Pallikaranai. The schemes at Mugalivakkam and Ramapuram may be first among the ongoing projects to be completed in four or five months. The water agency has completed nearly 60% of the work to lay sewer lines running for a distance of 64 km so far. Nearly five mld of sewage is expected to be generated in the locality, which has a population of about 39,000 residents.

Of these schemes, the one in Madipakkam would be finished last in 2025. These projects are executed with funding under various schemes, including Amrut (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) and funding agencies, including Asian Development Bank.

While welcoming the move to construct a sewer network, residents of Mugalivakkam said the infrastructure project has also rendered several roads unmotorable for the past six months. Residents had little choice but to travel on dusty, bumpy stretches. The government agencies must coordinate in relaying the dug-up roads across Mugalivakkam soon.

Similarly, nearly 72% of the work has been completed in Nerkundram. The scheme to set up sewage pumping facilities to collect 13 mld of sewage and lay pipelines for a distance of 65 km is likely to benefit nearly 1.14 lakh people.

Officials of the Metrowater said works have been taken up in four packages in Pallikaranai where retender was called for the project after issues cropped up with the contractor. Nearly 1,100 mld of sewage is projected to be generated in these nine areas.

Steps are also afoot to seek funding from German development bank, KfW or under Amrut for 16 more projects in added areas for which detailed project reports are being prepared, officials added.

Photo: M.Karunakaran