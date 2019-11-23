Egmore station revamp in progress

The Chennai Egmore railway station is undergoing a major transformation on various fronts to give passenger amenities a boost.

The station, the second-most important terminal after Chennai Central, is being renovated by the Southern Railway under the ‘One Station, One Division’ project, at a cost of nearly ₹20 crore. All works are proposed to be completed by March 2020.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said several works, including repaving of the flooring with granite slabs, shifting of passenger reservation counters, improvement of passenger amenities like installation of lifts and escalators, and widening of the foot overbridge, were under progress.

Once the works are completed, the railway station would be the most user-friendly railway station in the Chennai division, the official said.

To provide ease of access to platforms for passengers, the Railways is commissioning five escalators. Passengers will also have the option of using lifts to reach various platforms.

Work on construction of a foot overbridge at the suburban section is on to link Gandhi Irwin Road.

The railway terminal will have three waiting halls, including one air-conditioned one, along with disabled-friendly toilets, baby feeding room and changing room.

For thousands of passengers wanting to park their vehicles without hassle, a two-storeyed parking lot for two-wheelers on the west side (Poonamallee High Road) and a four-wheeler parking yard on Gandhi Irwin Road are under construction.