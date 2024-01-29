Egmore roundabout develops mild dent

January 29, 2024 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST

Motorists sidestep a small patch on the extremity of Police Commissioner Office Road that dovetails neatly into the Egmore Roundabout. This small patch had suddenly sunk in, and it is highlighted as if with a marker pen.

Two plastic barricades squat on it. Liquid content has oozed out of it. At first sight, the involvement of a leaky pipeline underneath is suspected. The carriageway has been spritzed adequately for it to glisten in the feeble light of an evening sun. It is the evening of January 24.

Workers and officials of various stripes reporting to different government line agencies begin to gather on the sidewalk. A couple of police personnel from the F2 station are at the scene. There is a knot of CMWSSB workers. A CMWSSB official is on the scene. Another official, higher still, is on the way.

On January 25, there is unmistakable sign the spot had been opened up for inspection.

Later, talking to The Hindu Downtown, a CMWSSB official reveals that after earthwork on the patch, it was found that both drinking water and sewage pipelines underneath that section were intact.

Water had oozed out when the patch developed a depression, and further inspection was going to be undertaken. That was the status of the issue at the time this article went to print.

At the Egmore roundabout, the picture of a “shifting earth” — sometimes gently, as was the case this time, and sometimes heavily — comes up with noticeable regularity.

In the fag end of November, a spitting distance away from the afore-mentioned spot, there was a cave-in. The event resulted in damage to Greater Chennai Corporation’s stormwater drain.

Earlier in 2022, reportedly, a glitch involving CMWSSB’s sewage pipeline on this section was holding up GCC’s Integrated Stormwater Drain work.

The current and ongoing issue might be minor in nature, and it does appear to be so. However, CMWSSB would do well to see this as an opportunity for a deep dive into the issue that could unearth the underlying issue that regularly causes this section of the Egmore roundabout to be disturbed from time to time.

