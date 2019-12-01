Egmore railway station gets one more escalator

Chennai Central DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran highlighted the need for more improvements at railway stations across the State.

He was addressing people on Saturday, after inaugurating an escalator at platform number 7 of the Egmore railway station. The escalator was constructed using ₹2.12 crore from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund.

There are three escalators at the station and four more will be installed soon. However, Mr. Maran said the elderly and the disabled cannot use them.

“So there is a need to have more elevators. Besides, passengers can only go up on the escalators. There should be a few for descending too,” he said.

He said he had spent around ₹20 crore from the MPLAD fund till now for various development works, pertaining to the Railways in Central Chennai. He pointed out that there were no toilets in suburban stations.

“Due to sustained efforts from Harbour MLA P.K. Sekar Babu and myself, Southern Railway has started constructing toilets,” he added. John Thomas, Southern Railway General Manager, said improvement works to the tune of ₹16.32 crore were being carried out.

R.S. Bharati, DMK organisation secretary, recalled how he had to struggle to go from one platform to another. Mr. Sekar Babu, Egmore MLA K.S. Ravichandran, and senior railway officials took part in the event.