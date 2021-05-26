Egmore Police Hospital converted into special COVID-19 ward

Chennai

26 May 2021 01:09 IST

Police personnel, ministerial staff working with the city police and their families have been asked to utilise the services, said a press note from Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal.

The Police Hospital in Egmore, complete with advanced healthcare facilities, has been converted to a special ward to treat police personnel who test COVID-19 positive.

The facility, which is under the control of the Greater Chennai City Police, has a laboratory to conduct various tests, offers X-ray, CT scan and ultrasound, a pharmacy among its host of facilities. With the help of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Council and Health Department, the hospital has been converted to accommodate and treat police personnel who have moderate COVID-19 infections, and 75 beds have been set up there.

