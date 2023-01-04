ADVERTISEMENT

Egmore Museum Theatre to get a facelift

January 04, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Director of Museums sought administrative sanction for the works taken up through the Museums department at a cost of ₹62 lakh and for the remaining work to be taken up by the PWD at a cost of ₹2.38 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The government has sanctioned ₹3 crore for giving a facelift to the Egmore Museum Theatre. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The State government has sanctioned ₹3 crore to give a facelift to the Egmore Museum Theatre.

It was announced in the Assembly in May 2022 that the air-conditioning and lighting equipment, seats and fire safety equipment should be upgraded at the Egmore Museum Theatre to throw it open again for cultural events.

According to an order, the Director of Museums, in a letter, had noted that considering the immediacy to reopen the museum theatre, renovation work were taken up after floating tenders based on a detailed project report for a cost of ₹62 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To take up the remaining work, a combined project estimate was arrived at through the Public Works Department. The Director of Museums sought administrative sanction for the works taken up through the Museums department at a cost of ₹62 lakh and for the remaining work to be taken up by the PWD at a cost of ₹2.38 crore.

Following this, the government sanctioned ₹3 crore for giving a facelift to the museum theatre. The government had issued certain conditions that included that a proposal to revise the rent and other expenditure for the Egmore Museum Theatre should be submitted. Taking up work on nomination basis contradicted the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Rules. The works should be taken up as per rules, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US