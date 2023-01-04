Egmore Museum Theatre to get a facelift

January 04, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government has sanctioned ₹3 crore to give a facelift to the Egmore Museum Theatre.

It was announced in the Assembly in May 2022 that the air-conditioning and lighting equipment, seats and fire safety equipment should be upgraded at the Egmore Museum Theatre to throw it open again for cultural events.

According to an order, the Director of Museums, in a letter, had noted that considering the immediacy to reopen the museum theatre, renovation work were taken up after floating tenders based on a detailed project report for a cost of ₹62 lakh.

To take up the remaining work, a combined project estimate was arrived at through the Public Works Department. The Director of Museums sought administrative sanction for the works taken up through the Museums department at a cost of ₹62 lakh and for the remaining work to be taken up by the PWD at a cost of ₹2.38 crore.

Following this, the government sanctioned ₹3 crore for giving a facelift to the museum theatre. The government had issued certain conditions that included that a proposal to revise the rent and other expenditure for the Egmore Museum Theatre should be submitted. Taking up work on nomination basis contradicted the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Rules. The works should be taken up as per rules, it said.