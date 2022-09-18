Egmore ICH gets Centre of Excellence for Rare Diseases

It will help the hospital diagnose and treat genetic disorders, provide counselling and take up training and research

The Union government has granted a Centre of Excellence for Rare Diseases to the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children, Egmore, under the National Policy for Rare Diseases, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Saturday.

Through this, the hospital can diagnose and treat genetic disorders, provide counselling, prevent genetic disorders, take up training and research, he told reporters. The Union government would provide the centre with funds to the tune of ₹5 crore, he added.

ICH director S. Ezhilarasi said a genetic outpatient clinic had been functioning at the hospital for the last four to five years. “We started screening for genetic diseases through affiliations with laboratories and linked it to the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. We also started to treat a few children with genetic disorders. A team from Delhi inspected our facility, and has granted a Centre of Excellence. We will start the process for expansion,” she said.

She added that there were seven more centres of excellence across the country. “With funding, we can train and do research, while carrying out routine screening and treatment. We will provide genetic counselling as well,” she said.