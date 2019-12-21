EFI restores Veppanthangal lake

Take Solutions, a supply chain management company, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity, joined hands with Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), revived Veppanthangal Lake at Alapakkam near Perungalathur.

The lake was restored after obtaining permission from Kancheepuram Collectorate.

Says Arun Krishnamurthy, founder, EFI, “The water-body, measuring four acres is located close to the hills range between Perungalathur and Vandalur. The lake was turning into a dumping ground. The embankments on the western side of the lake were cleared of trash and invasive weeds. Following this, steps were taken to desilt and deepen the lake. Three recharge wells were also constructed.”

“In addition, the northern and western periphery of the lake has been fenced to prevent people from dumping trash and construction debris. Palm, vettiver and neem tree saplings have been planted along the lake bunds.