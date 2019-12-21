Chennai

EFI restores Veppanthangal lake

more-in

Take Solutions, a supply chain management company, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity, joined hands with Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), revived Veppanthangal Lake at Alapakkam near Perungalathur.

The lake was restored after obtaining permission from Kancheepuram Collectorate.

Says Arun Krishnamurthy, founder, EFI, “The water-body, measuring four acres is located close to the hills range between Perungalathur and Vandalur. The lake was turning into a dumping ground. The embankments on the western side of the lake were cleared of trash and invasive weeds. Following this, steps were taken to desilt and deepen the lake. Three recharge wells were also constructed.”

“In addition, the northern and western periphery of the lake has been fenced to prevent people from dumping trash and construction debris. Palm, vettiver and neem tree saplings have been planted along the lake bunds.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 5:07:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/efi-restores-veppanthangal-lake/article30367215.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY