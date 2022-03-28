EFI founder Arun Krishnamurthy’s efforts highlighted in Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat

He took up the responsibility of cleaning over 150 ponds and lakes and successfully completed it, Mr. Narendra Modi said

Arun Krishnamurthy, founder of Chennai-based Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

In his broadcast, the Prime Minister spoke about conservation efforts across the country, and said Mr. Arun is running a campaign to clean up ponds and lakes. “He took up the responsibility of cleaning over 150 ponds and lakes and successfully completed it,” the Prime Minister said.

The EFI, a wildlife conservation and habitat restoration group, works out of 16 States in the country, taking a community-based collaborative effort, focusing on the revival of freshwater bodies.

Stating that he was pleasantly surprised at finding a mention in the Prime Minister’s broadcast, Mr. Arun said more than this being about an individual, he saw this as an acknowledgement of volunteer efforts from across the country. “It is a true celebration of India’s democracy, where the government and the civic society comes together to collaborate on such initiatives. This recognition is a great encouragement for all of us on the field,” he added.

EFI, this year, is starting projects in Assam and Maharashtra, apart from its large focus on Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. “These are States where we have taken up restorations of lakes and ponds. We will be working on 29 waterbodies this year,” Mr. Arun said, laying stress on the mechanised, science-based extensive restoration of waterbodies that they execute. “These are empowered by volunteer efforts over the weekends,” he noted.