EFI drives restoration of three waterbodies

Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), a forum which works towards conservation of water-bodies, has begun the restoration of Alapakkam lake near Perungalthur; Karuppan Kulam in Ambattur and Alleri Tank within the premises of Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) in Tambaram Sanatorium.

Arun Krishnamoorthy, founder, EFI, says, “Construction debris, garbage and all other kinds of trash could be found dumped into all these three water-bodies. As of now we have removed a shrub called Prosopis juliflora (seemai karuvelam) which was densely grown over Alapakkam lake. In addition, the lake has been desilted. The lake was further deepened to enhance groundwater recharge.” At Karuppan Kulam, its bunds have been strengthened. Besides, a type of well called “central circular recharge pit” has been dug up in the lake to replenish the ground water.

“This well will help the water to reach the underground layer of water-bearing permeable rock. This pit has been connected to shafts around the pond,” says Arun Krishnamoorthy.

At the Alleri Tank, the lake has been deepened to increase the water holding capacity and the inlet and the outlet channels have been cleared of silt. In addition, nesting islands for birds are being developed.

EFI invites volunteers for the restoration of these three water-bodies. Those interested may call 99402 03871.