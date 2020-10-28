Efforts on to preserve heritage buildings, says city police chief

118-year-old building used by police renovated in Chintadripet

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Tuesday said efforts were on to preserve old heritage buildings of the police in the city.

Mr. Aggarawal was inaugurating a renovated building, which was built 118 years ago in Chintadripet. The palatial office was built on the premises of Chintadripet Police Station in 1902 and was inaugurated by J.P. Oxweld Rooth Jones, then Commissioner of Police, Madras. This historical building had been in use for 118 years.

Two units of the city police, which were functioning here, have been given alternative places and the building was renovated as per the orders of the Commissioner of Police.

The renovated buildings were allotted to Deputy Commissioner of Triplicane. Additional Commissioner of Police (South) R. Dhinakaran, Joint Commissioner of Police A.G. Babu, Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Dharamarajan and other officers were present.