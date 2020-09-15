Efforts on to get World Bank funding for CMWSSB projects

CHENNAI

15 September 2020 23:59 IST

₹2,600 crore sought under the ‘Chennai City Partnership’ programme

Some significant projects to improve water supply and sewage treatment in the city are likely to get a fillip soon. Technical assessment is under way for projects of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), for which funds have been sought from the World Bank.

The board has sought ₹2,600 crore under the “Chennai City Partnership” programme, a model that focuses on sustainable development of the city. The water board has proposed to execute four projects in the southern suburbs of the city with World Bank funding. These include providing underground drainage network in five added areas of Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelankarai, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Injambakkam, the officials said.

Funds would be released in a phased manner under the “programme for results” instrument developed by the World Bank. Under this, the release of funds is linked to achieving specific milestones during project implementation.

Another significant project was capacity expansion of tertiary treatment plants at Perungudi and Nesapakkam by up to 110 million litres a day.

Work is in progress to implement the pilot ‘recycle and reuse’ projects to treat and release treated wastewater to recharge waterbodies and indirect potable use of recycled water.

Equitable supply

Chennai gets 700 mld on alternate days. On increasing the water supply, an official said: “We don’t see the need to increase the quantity now. But we are working on improving equal water distribution to all households in an area.”

The water agency has proposed to improve the distribution system in zones X and XIII covering localities such as T. Nagar, Mylapore and Kodambakkam under the demand management plan as a pilot project.

This envisages water supply with adequate pressure to reach the tail-end areas by strengthening and replacing old pipelines.

“We have asked for funds to provide last mile connectivity to households covered with the underground drainage network in added areas,” said the official. The water agency would provide connections without any application and residents can pay the bill later in instalments.

There are plans to execute the “Illanthorum Inaippu” project in areas such as Ullagaram Puzhuthivakkam, Karapakkam, Sholinganallur and Perungudi.

The CMWSSB has identified nearly one lakh sewer connections need to be given in various added areas. The projects were being reviewed now after which disbursement of funds would be decided, the officials added.