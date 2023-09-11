Efforts being taken to introduce students in rural schools to eSports 

September 11, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

While many schools offer a number of extra-curricular activities that students can explore based on their interests, a group of girls studying at the Kanadukathan Chettiar Girls School in Nattarasankottai, Sivaganga, are making inroads into a niche field, which is eSports.

Sirish Singaram, the founding president of the Electronic Sports Authority of Tamil Nadu (ESAT) and co-founder of Swasth, an IIT Madras incubated company, said that with Tamil Nadu having a rich tradition of sports, they were enthusiastic about taking eSports to schools in rural areas. “In the Asian Games held in 2022, eSports was included as an official event, and a contingent from the country participated in it. With e-sports being diverse and not limited by physical or spatial constraints, we wanted students to explore the same,” he said.

Stating that gaming is often a ‘boys club’ activity, Mr. Singaram said that they were keen on introducing girls to it at first. “When we first approached the school, most students hadn’t even heard of online gaming before. There was also some pushback from parents as to whether this would be a distraction for them from their studies, but we addressed their concerns,” he said.

Since the school already had computers available, this was introduced as an after-school sports activity, and four girls were selected by the physical education teacher there to be trained. The students who were chosen also needed to meet an attendance and grade requirement to attend these after-school classes.

They were introduced to games including FIFA, Call of Duty, and BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India).

R. Mahalakshmi, headmistress of the school, said that the students were enthusiastic about learning and were quick to pick up gaming skills. “On a trial basis, we started with a small group of students, and the response was very encouraging,” she said. The students also participated in tournaments held by ESAT.

Apart from this school in Sivaganga district, the team from ESAT has identified two more schools there as well and plans to start training students soon. They aim to reach out to at least 100 rural schools over the next year. “We were enthused by how quickly the girls picked this up, and look forward to spreading this programme to more schools by providing them with toolkits to build eSports teams,” Mr. Singaram said.

