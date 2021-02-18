Efforts being made to achieve zero fatality in road accidents: Police Commissioner

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Wednesday said the traffic police was making every effort to achieve zero fatality in the city and reduce the accident rate.
He was participating in an even to mark the conclusion of a month-long road safety awareness programme organised by the traffic police.
“In the city, the number of fatal accidents decreased by 18 in January, compared to the corresponding period last year. Though fatal accidents are decreasing and our efforts are yielding results, we will not stop until we achieve zero fatality. We will take continuous efforts to achieve the goal to reduce fatalities in road accidents,” he said.
Four-pronged method
Stating that a four-pronged strategy was being adopted in the city, he said effective enforcement of traffic rules by police personnel, correction of engineering designs of roads, creating awareness among the public and emergency care during the so-called golden hour were duly followed to reduce accidents and fatalities. He also sought public cooperation to follow rules, so that zero fatality could be achieved.
Mr. Aggarwal said the traffic police’s zero-violation traffic junction initiative had received a good response from the public.
