Effluent treatment plant in Ambattur estate

CHENNAI

22 July 2021 01:14 IST

The common facility will be installed and managed by Gradiant India (P) Limited

Ambattur Industrial Estate will soon get a common effluent treatment plant to treat industrial effluents.

Gradiant India (P) Limited, a subsidiary of Boston-based Gradiant Corporation, has signed a contract with the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association (AIEMA) and the Chennai Auto Ancillary Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Company (CAAIIUC) to install the treatment plant.

The proposed plant is expected to treat 2 lakh litres of effluents a day, and would be owned, operated and maintained by Gradiant India for a period of 15 years.

Recycle and reuse

Treated water would be recycled and reused by the industries to help reduce the intake and usage of freshwater.

M. Balachandran, president, AIEMA, said the effluents from the metal processing industries contain a high amount of total dissolved solids and required robust treatment systems.

The land required for the common effluent treatment plant has been provided by the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited.

On the new project, Ravichandran Selvaraj, managing director, Gradiant India, said it would help small and medium scale industries meet their treatment needs, and would aid in the water security mission of the city. The effluent treatment plant would showcase one of the best technologies in the recycle and zero liquid discharge sector, he added.

The Ambattur Industrial Estate comprises 2,000 micro, small and medium units, including electroplating, powder coating and other metal processing units.

CAAIIUC is a special purpose vehicle company formed for the industrial clusters of Ambattur, Thirumudivakkam and Thirumazhisai.