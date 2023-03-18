ADVERTISEMENT

Educationalists, filmmakers, social activists get Humanitarian Awards

March 18, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Cooperative, J. Radhakrishnan and other family members collecting the Lifetime Achievement Award that was conferred on neurologist V. Nagarajan posthumously. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Educationalists, filmmakers and those who have made an impact on society and people around them were given Humanitarian Awards 2023.

The awardees for this year are Poovizy (education); Gautham Ramachandran (cinema); Srivatsan Sankaran (empowerment); Lalitha Ramanujan (confidence building); Vinayak Vijayakumar (medicine); Srimathy Kesan (Science); S. Cyril Alexander (activism); Malini Jeevarathnam (gender equality); D. Arul Raj (rescue work); Madhumitha Gomathinayagam ( social service); A.B. Sharmila Arunagiri (rehabilitation award); T. Ilanchezhian (rural education); and A. Mohamed Abdul Kadhar (literature).

The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on neurologist V. Nagarajan, former president of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Madurai, posthumously. It was collected by Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Cooperative, J. Radhakrishnan and other family members. The awards were curated by politician and writer Apsara Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US