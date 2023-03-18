Educationalists, filmmakers, social activists get Humanitarian Awards

March 18, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Educationalists, filmmakers and those who have made an impact on society and people around them were given Humanitarian Awards 2023.

The awardees for this year are Poovizy (education); Gautham Ramachandran (cinema); Srivatsan Sankaran (empowerment); Lalitha Ramanujan (confidence building); Vinayak Vijayakumar (medicine); Srimathy Kesan (Science); S. Cyril Alexander (activism); Malini Jeevarathnam (gender equality); D. Arul Raj (rescue work); Madhumitha Gomathinayagam ( social service); A.B. Sharmila Arunagiri (rehabilitation award); T. Ilanchezhian (rural education); and A. Mohamed Abdul Kadhar (literature).

The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on neurologist V. Nagarajan, former president of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Madurai, posthumously. It was collected by Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Cooperative, J. Radhakrishnan and other family members. The awards were curated by politician and writer Apsara Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT