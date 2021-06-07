Educational video about home quarantine released

CHENNAI

07 June 2021 00:53 IST

Animated short conceived and implemented by the Chennai Corporation and the National Institute of Epidemiology details best practices for home isolation.

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Sunday released an animated educational video on the best practices to be followed by COVID-19 patients under home quarantine as per doctors’ advice.

The video highlights how those under home quarantine must be in a well-ventilated room with access to a separate toilet. It emphasised the importance of completely avoiding contact with others, washing clothes and dishes by themselves, using mobile phones to communicate with others in the house instead of talking directly and wearing masks if any face-to-face communication was unavoidable.

The video stressed the importance of periodically monitoring temperature and oxygen saturation levels (SpO2), and seeking immediate medical assistance if SpO2 dropped below 94%. The patients must rest, not indulge in any physical activity, be hydrated and take medicines on time, the video showed.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the video was a team effort conceived and implemented by Alby John Varghese, Deputy Commissioner (Health), Rubeshkumar Polani, a consultant with the National Institute of Epidemiology, and the content creation team at the Corporation. “We are planning five more such videos covering different aspects,” he said.

The video can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/jsv25fja