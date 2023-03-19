Education of poor students likely to be affected as 80% of teachers in merged schools reluctant to join GCC schools

March 19, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

More than 80% of the teachers in schools merged with the Greater Chennai Corporation are reportedly unwilling to shift to the Chennai schools. Activists have expressed fears that as a result of this, the education of poor students is likely to be affected in many of the 200 wards of the city.

A total of 179 teachers out of the 990 teachers have said they were willing to join GCC schools after the merger. The remaining teachers have reportedly been unwilling to join GCC as they claimed that they may lose seniority once they joined.

The GCC is likely to hire new teachers through the Teachers’ Recruitment Board to fill the vacancies in the teachers’ posts in various parts of the city. However, the process may be delayed, according to members of the teachers’ associations.

Discussions among the members of the State government teachers associations have been conducted to help the teachers make a sensible decision about joining GCC or the State government schools after the merger of 139 schools in the city.

More than 1.35 lakh students are on the rolls of GCC schools in the city. But the rise in the number of vacancies of teachers’ posts is expected to affect education in many of the schools, said a teacher in a school merged with GCC in Puzhal.