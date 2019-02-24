‘Education must be a continuous process’

The significance of education and emerging trends in the architectural profession were stressed upon by speakers at the 15th graduation ceremony of the MEASI Academy of Architecture held on Saturday in the city.

Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, Prince of Arcot and chairman of the Muslim Educational Association of Southern India (MEASI), parent body of The New College, presided over the ceremony. He said students must work towards upholding secular values of the country.

M.K. Surappa, vice-chancellor, Anna University, highlighted the significance of education, which he said must be a continuous process. He distributed degrees to 149 graduates and medals and certificates to 19 graduates who secured top ranks in Anna University.

N. Altaf Ahmed, director of the Academy, T. Rafeeq Ahmed, honorary secretary and Elias Sait, honorary treasurer of the MEASI, also participated.