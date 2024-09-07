Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurates educational conference at a school in Chennai

:

“Society offers both good and evil and it is through education that we gain the ability to choose between them,” said Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Inaugurating an educational conference at a school in Chennai the minister said, “Education is the most important tool that helps us to differentiate between right and wrong.” He emphasized the contribution of Periyar and former chief minister M. Karunanidhi’s role in promoting equality and women’s liberation.

He further stated that society offers both good and evil, and it is through education that we gain the ability to choose between them. “The best example for that is your Tamil teacher Shankar, who despite being visually impaired, used his knowledge as vision to challenge the individuals presenting regressive and outdated ideas,” he added. He urged children to be empowered and progressive, adding that “Our state syllabus has the potential to encourage independent thinking among the children.”

Writer N. Muthunavilan, who served as the special guest for the event, motivated the students by his powerful words and advised them to focus on their studies.