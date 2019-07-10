Education Dept. TV channel to also be available as an app

Kalvi Tholaikaatchi, the Tamil Nadu school education department’s proposed TV channel, will also be available as a mobile application across Android and iOS platforms.

While the announcement for the channel was made by the Chief Minister in January, officials from the education department said that it would be launched in mid-july.

Schools have been asked to intimate district officials the availability of cable connections. District Media Coordinators have been appointed in each district to coordinate this.

“We have been recording programmes for the past few months as part of our trial run. Our main focus at present is to help students with the revised curriculum and the telecast is being planned to accommodate the subjects of higher secondary classes as top priority,” said a senior official.

He said the channel will be made available as a mobile application as well and it will be simultaneously released.

“There is no channel solely focussed on education and meant for students which is why we want to ensure this is available across platforms,” he added.

In addition to the curriculum, there will be programmes which will give students health tips, teach them Thirukkural and allow them to explore history, art and culture. While teachers are being chosen to feature in the programmes, subject experts and academicians, who were involved in the curriculum-revamp, are also being roped in by the department for content creation.