Education dept. suspends officer and principal for fabricating student enrollment numbers

The School Education Department recently suspended a Block Education Officer and Panchayat Union Primary School principal for false entry of student numbers.

According to a circular, J. Mary Josephine, Block Educational Officer, Villivakkam Block, Tiruvallur District and S. Latha, principal, Panchayat Union Primary School, Pammadhukulam, Tiruvallur District were suspended.

According to the officials in the School Education Department, in the primary school where 266 students are studying, only 16 teachers were working. However, in the Educational Management Information System, it was registered as 566 students were enrolled. After an investigation was held, they found that only eight teachers were required as dictated by the ratio.

In this regard, the Block Educational Officer was suspended for not monitoring and inspecting the Panchayat Union Primary School while Ms. Latha was suspended for fabricating the numbers. They were suspended until further notice and would be given subsistence allowance.