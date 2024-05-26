Education department directs principals to make preparations for school reopening

The School Education Department on Sunday has issued instructions to district officials and school principals to conduct repairs in the schools to prepare for the reopening for the new academic year.

According to a circular, the principals must ensure that the premises, toilets and laboratory are cleaned and the proper functioning of the rainwater drainage system. “The teachers should also ensure that safe drinking water is available to the students,” it added.

Headmasters were also directed to consult school management committees and parent teacher associations to put in place security measures in the institutions.

As the department has been conducting an enrolment drive in all government schools, it has directed the teachers to ensure that full class admission is done in Class 1, besides organising enrolment celebrations on the reopening day.

Stressing on the importance of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, the circular stated that all teachers have to be involved and assigned to hold club meetings of science, literature, environment among others. “Schools should ensure that students of Class VI to X join any of the clubs formed in the school,” the circular said.

Meanwhile, the department has also directed through the circular that the school management committees hold meetings and other relevant meetings also be conducted for the betterment of children.

