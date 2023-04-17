Education assistance doubled for students with disabilities in Tamil Nadu

April 17, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Chennai

The education assistance given to 22,300 students with disabilities in Tamil Nadu has been doubled, Minister for Social Welfare Geetha Jeevan announced in the Assembly on Monday.

Making announcements for the Department for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities on behalf of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Minister said that ₹7 crore would be allocated for the same, and that the assistance would be doubled at every level.

“For persons with mental illnesses who have recovered, the department will launch the ‘Home Again’ scheme, which will focus on enabling them to lead a normal life and integrating them into the community. A sum of ₹50 lakh has been allocated for the first phase, in which 40 persons from two homes each in five districts will benefit,” Ms. Geetha said.

A 4% reservation for persons with disabilities in government departments would be implemented, and steps would be taken to fill vacancies through a special recruitment drive, the Minister said.

“While retro-fitted petrol scooters are being given only to those who are unable to use both legs, the scheme has been broadened to include those who have a disability in one leg,” the Minister said. As a part of this, 500 beneficiaries would be identified and given scooters initially, she said.

As part of a series of announcements for students, 1,000 students who are visually impaired would be given new reading devices. While students in some special schools and early intervention centres are already being given nutritious meals, 192 more special schools and 19 early intervention centres have been identified for the scheme, and 10,160 children would now get breakfast and midday meals free of cost.