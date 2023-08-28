ADVERTISEMENT

Edappadi Palaniswami criticises ‘omission’ of Jayalalithaa’s name on CMRL’s public address system

August 28, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 12:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK leader demanded that former CM Jayalalithaa’s name be restored in the mention of the station at the Koyambedu moffusil bus terminus, failing which his party would stage a protest, he said in a statement

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday, August 28 took exception to the reported omission of the reference to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa while announcing, on the Chennai Metro Rail’s public address system, the name of the station for the mofussil bus terminus in Koyambedu.  

In a statement, he gave an account of milestones achieved during the previous AIADMK regime, during 2011-21, with regard to the Metro Rail project.

Over the past few days, the announcement being made at Chennai Metro, while calling out the name of the station, was merely the “mofussil bus terminus,” Mr. Palaniswami complained, urging the State government to restore to the original name of the station (with reference to Jayalalithaa) while making these announcements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Palaniswami said that if the original name of the station was not restored in the CMRL announcements, his party would hold a demonstration in front of the CMRL’s office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US